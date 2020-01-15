UNI COIN Trading 33.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. Over the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 33.1% lower against the dollar. UNI COIN has a total market cap of $47.92 million and approximately $33.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One UNI COIN token can now be purchased for $0.80 or 0.00009097 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BCEX and OEX.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 104.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000400 BTC.

UNI COIN Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN's official website is www.uni-c.io. UNI COIN's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

