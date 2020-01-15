UNICORN Token Trading Up 1% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 11.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 15th. One UNICORN Token token can now be bought for about $0.0036 or 0.00000041 BTC on popular exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a market cap of $389,994.00 and approximately $19,285.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNICORN Token has traded 1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00009104 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 104.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000066 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000400 BTC.

UNICORN Token Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official website is unicorn.cm. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

UNICORN Token Token Trading

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

