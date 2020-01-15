UniFirst Corp Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25 (NYSE:UNF)

UniFirst Corp (NYSE:UNF) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the textile maker on Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th.

UniFirst has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. UniFirst has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect UniFirst to earn $8.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of NYSE UNF traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $210.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 104,356. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.57 and a quick ratio of 4.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $198.86. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $134.16 and a 52 week high of $217.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 8th. The textile maker reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $465.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $459.19 million. UniFirst had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 9.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that UniFirst will post 8.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $159,980.16. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,130 shares in the company, valued at $2,500,720.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.16, for a total value of $154,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,106 shares in the company, valued at $3,114,252.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,627 shares of company stock worth $335,809 over the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on UNF. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $239.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

