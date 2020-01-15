Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Stake Raised by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 384,572 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,974 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Union Pacific worth $69,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Union Pacific by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after buying an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1,957.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,164,209 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,380,648,000 after purchasing an additional 7,767,384 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 106.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,282,775 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $724,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207,908 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,311,761 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $560,158,000 after purchasing an additional 338,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 2,691,662 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $455,187,000 after purchasing an additional 12,476 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP traded up $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $181.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,868,999. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $149.09 and a 52 week high of $182.73. The firm has a market cap of $123.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $177.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.07). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 49.05%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Ardour Capital raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.68.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

