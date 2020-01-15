United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Short Interest Up 6.0% in December

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,420,000 shares, a growth of 6.0% from the December 15th total of 7,000,000 shares. Currently, 7.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 421,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 17.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UBSI. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 4.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its stake in United Bankshares by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 8,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in United Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $720,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on UBSI. BidaskClub lowered shares of United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 26th. DA Davidson lowered shares of United Bankshares to a “hold” rating and set a $44.65 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Stephens began coverage on United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.05.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.79. United Bankshares has a 52 week low of $33.41 and a 52 week high of $40.70.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.68% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $185.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from United Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

