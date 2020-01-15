United Services Automobile Association Acquires 11,358 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 11,358 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. AXA grew its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8.5% in the second quarter. AXA now owns 30,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 25,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $453,000.

In other iShares TIPS Bond ETF news, insider Coleman Howard purchased 57,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.80 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $117.39 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.25. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $109.50 and a 1-year high of $118.21.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $0.1085 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

