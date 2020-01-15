United Services Automobile Association Boosts Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,472 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Knuff & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 34,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth approximately $9,804,000. BB&T Corp increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.2% during the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 131,807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,354,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Sector Gamma AS increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.7% during the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 475,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,109,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 232.7% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 18,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $258,080.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,382.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 5,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.31, for a total value of $359,410.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,362,494.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,622 shares of company stock worth $2,986,438. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.91.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $64.20 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $70.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.27. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.98%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

