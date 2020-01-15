United Services Automobile Association Buys New Holdings in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in EXACT Sciences by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 518 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in EXACT Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

In other EXACT Sciences news, insider G Bradley Cole sold 28,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.38, for a total transaction of $2,251,926.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,987 shares in the company, valued at $2,490,735.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EXAS shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of EXACT Sciences in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of EXACT Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.06.

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $93.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of -68.38 and a beta of 1.35. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 12-month low of $73.63 and a 12-month high of $123.99.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $218.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.14 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 29.83% and a negative return on equity of 29.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

