United Services Automobile Association Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 100,203 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,942 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $8,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 313.3% during the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dominion Energy in the third quarter worth $28,000. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dominion Energy by 165.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:D opened at $81.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $67.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.69. Dominion Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $67.41 and a twelve month high of $83.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The business had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.9175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

D has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.00.

In other Dominion Energy news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 60,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,995,318.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

