United Services Automobile Association Cuts Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,279 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,821 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $49,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Cordasco Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,834 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $139.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $154.00 price objective on PepsiCo and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. BidaskClub downgraded PepsiCo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.53.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP opened at $136.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $187.59 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.73 and a 52-week high of $140.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.79%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.49%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

