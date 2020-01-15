United Services Automobile Association Cuts Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,047 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 10,328 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 27,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,061,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 962,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,744 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $524,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,503 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 78,697 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,695,000 after acquiring an additional 29,365 shares in the last quarter. 30.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $116.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $330.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Walmart Inc has a 52-week low of $93.11 and a 52-week high of $125.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.18.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Nomura assumed coverage on Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (up from $125.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.22.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.57, for a total transaction of $10,248,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,808,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,596,128.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,846,039.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

