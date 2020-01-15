United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 4,742 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical were worth $4,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 73.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 408 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 4.4% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 7,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $89.02 on Wednesday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.88 and a twelve month high of $100.13. The company has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -269.76 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Raymond James downgraded BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioMarin Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

In related news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 3,190 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total value of $254,115.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,709 shares in the company, valued at $5,473,358.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total value of $776,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,380,632. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,940 shares of company stock valued at $2,374,645 over the last 90 days. 1.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Profile

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

