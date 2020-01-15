United Services Automobile Association Cuts Stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 244,218 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 16,734 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $53,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in Home Depot by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,755 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $483,832,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Home Depot by 84.7% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $220,150,000 after buying an additional 485,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, STA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 69.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HD. Wedbush lowered their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank downgraded Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Nomura lowered their target price on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.31.

Shares of HD opened at $222.81 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $244.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $218.81 and a 200 day moving average of $222.14. Home Depot Inc has a 52-week low of $172.00 and a 52-week high of $239.31.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The company had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 5th were given a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. This represents a $5.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.01%.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

