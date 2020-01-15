United Services Automobile Association Decreases Position in Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of Cardinal Health Inc (NYSE:CAH) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,958 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $3,530,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CAH. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 28.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,150,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808,381 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 236.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,044,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,412 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 5.3% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 14,736,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,090,000 after purchasing an additional 742,724 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 12,324.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 683,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,247,000 after purchasing an additional 677,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Cardinal Health by 3.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,778,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,087,000 after purchasing an additional 650,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CAH opened at $52.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. Cardinal Health Inc has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $56.88. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.79. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.32.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a positive return on equity of 32.25% and a negative net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $37.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health Inc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a $0.481 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

CAH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet downgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine upgraded Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.60.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

