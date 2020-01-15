United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 24.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,264 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after buying an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,330,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,301,000 after purchasing an additional 206,000 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after purchasing an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after purchasing an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after purchasing an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total transaction of $740,495.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,129,999.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $56.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.11. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, September 30th. ValuEngine lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, December 16th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.56.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

