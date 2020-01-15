United Services Automobile Association Decreases Stock Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 197,808 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,511 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.07% of Masco worth $9,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 4,714.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,520,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,426,871 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Masco by 3,506.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,530,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,778,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404,891 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,858,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $190,665,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641,856 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Masco by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,541,456 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Masco by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,024,030 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $126,042,000 after acquiring an additional 862,066 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Masco alerts:

In related news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,474,740.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Marie A. Ffolkes sold 1,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.22, for a total value of $90,452.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $351,410.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 290,650 shares of company stock worth $13,385,233. 1.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zelman & Associates downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Masco from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Masco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on Masco from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.88.

MAS opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $30.48 and a 12-month high of $48.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.09. The company has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.01). Masco had a return on equity of 1,500.49% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Masco Corp will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 16.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 21.60%.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

Recommended Story: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.