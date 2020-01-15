United Services Automobile Association Has $19.60 Million Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,489 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 218,459,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,954,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786,962 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 167,930,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,413,594,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470,382 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 118,454,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,733,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585,813 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 999,937.0% during the 2nd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 71,062,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,920,000 after purchasing an additional 71,055,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6,899.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,416,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,019,412,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PG. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.07.

In other news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 26,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.07, for a total value of $3,262,668.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,694 shares in the company, valued at $6,413,674.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven D. Bishop sold 41,165 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total transaction of $5,078,114.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,572,911.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,288,513 shares of company stock valued at $159,734,252. Company insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG opened at $124.69 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $309.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Co has a 1 year low of $89.08 and a 1 year high of $126.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.33.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.93%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

