United Services Automobile Association Has $3.45 Million Stock Holdings in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,425 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Magna International were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MGA. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new position in shares of Magna International during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Magna International by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGA stock opened at $53.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.54. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.51 and a 52-week high of $57.09.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 17.59%. Magna International’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Magna International from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Magna International from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.42.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, develops, and manufactures automotive systems, assemblies, modules, and components in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The Body Exteriors & Structures segment provides body structures; chassis structures, such as frame and structural assemblies, chassis subframes, and suspension systems; exterior systems and modules, including hoods, roofs, door panels, front end modules, liftgate modules, polycarbonate roof panels, liftgate sensor integration systems, and fascia; trim and automotive jewelry comprises engineered glass, trim and roof racks, and running boards; non-visible and visible active grille shutters, active air deflectors, and underbody panels; and fuel systems, pipes and components, and alternative energy storage systems.

