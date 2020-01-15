United Services Automobile Association Has $3.72 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 53,831 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,737 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $3,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 0.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,610,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,336,033,000 after purchasing an additional 102,810 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,516,990 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,094,168,000 after purchasing an additional 664,769 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 49.5% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,061,417 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $523,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,353 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 5,707.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,581,351 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $264,618,000 after purchasing an additional 4,502,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Group USVI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the third quarter valued at about $119,680,000. 36.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. ValuEngine raised Las Vegas Sands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.40.

LVS stock opened at $73.36 on Wednesday. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $51.17 and a twelve month high of $73.49. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The casino operator reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Las Vegas Sands had a return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. Las Vegas Sands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.77%.

Las Vegas Sands Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

