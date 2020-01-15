United Services Automobile Association Has $3.98 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,207 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,756 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $517,000. Family Legacy Inc. increased its stake in Starbucks by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 27,797 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 10,891 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,455,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lifted its stake in Starbucks by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 87,994 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after purchasing an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Lucy Lee Helm sold 18,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.49, for a total transaction of $1,679,717.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,072,954 in the last quarter. 3.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised Starbucks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.35.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $90.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.03. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $62.93 and a one year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The firm had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 75.45% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

