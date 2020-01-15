United Services Automobile Association Has $4.40 Million Stake in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,423 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SYSCO in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SYSCO by 136.8% in the third quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SYY opened at $82.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.39. SYSCO Co. has a 52 week low of $61.33 and a 52 week high of $85.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.48.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.01. SYSCO had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 79.60%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SYSCO Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This is a positive change from SYSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. SYSCO’s payout ratio is currently 50.70%.

In other SYSCO news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 900 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $76,554.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,691,638.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian R. Todd sold 12,520 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total transaction of $1,064,951.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,394,013.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,412 shares of company stock valued at $18,867,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of SYSCO in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of SYSCO from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of SYSCO to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price target (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.13.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

