United Services Automobile Association Has $6.20 Million Stake in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its holdings in Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,432 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Windward Capital Management Co. CA raised its stake in Accenture by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 164,026 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $34,539,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Accenture by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 107,665 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $22,652,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Accenture by 85.8% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 204,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its stake in Accenture by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 35,149 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,401,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, Chairman David Rowland sold 4,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.15, for a total transaction of $874,833.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel T. London sold 5,421 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.69, for a total transaction of $1,006,625.49. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,001.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,014 shares of company stock worth $6,859,750 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $207.73 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $206.29 and its 200 day moving average is $195.36. Accenture Plc has a 1 year low of $145.01 and a 1 year high of $213.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $11.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.15 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 33.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Accenture Plc will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.18.

About Accenture

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

