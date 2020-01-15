United Services Automobile Association Has $8.38 Million Position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in T-Mobile Us Inc (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,829 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,166 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T-Mobile Us were worth $8,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 187,199 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its stake in T-Mobile Us by 108.0% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 3,370,554 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $265,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board acquired a new stake in T-Mobile Us in the third quarter valued at $1,922,000. Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth about $733,000. Finally, Cleararc Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile Us during the 3rd quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.82% of the company’s stock.

TMUS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Nomura upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of T-Mobile Us from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of T-Mobile Us from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC set a $86.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile Us in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.08.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $79.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $77.65 and a 200-day moving average of $78.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $67.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.36. T-Mobile Us Inc has a 52-week low of $65.56 and a 52-week high of $85.22.

T-Mobile Us (NASDAQ:TMUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.05. T-Mobile Us had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 14.21%. The business had revenue of $11.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. T-Mobile Us’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that T-Mobile Us Inc will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 79.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, tablets, and other mobile communication devices, as well as accessories that are manufactured by various suppliers.

