United Services Automobile Association Has $8.94 Million Position in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,569 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $8,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 82.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LHX shares. UBS Group set a $225.00 target price on shares of L3Harris and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of L3Harris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of L3Harris from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of L3Harris in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $247.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $236.62.

LHX stock opened at $212.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. L3Harris has a 1 year low of $135.78 and a 1 year high of $217.31. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.71. The firm has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.86.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. The business’s revenue was up 187.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of L3Harris stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

