United Services Automobile Association Increases Stock Holdings in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO)

United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Qorvo Inc (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 1,009.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,134 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 48,344 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $6,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at $50,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 60.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Qorvo by 7.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Qorvo from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Qorvo from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Craig Hallum reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub lowered Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price target on Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Qorvo stock opened at $115.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its 200-day moving average is $86.58. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Qorvo Inc has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $118.49.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $806.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.67 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo Inc will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $199,821.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,976,226. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.76, for a total value of $218,732.56. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,759 shares in the company, valued at $5,251,302.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,070 shares of company stock worth $2,402,702. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

