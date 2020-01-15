United Services Automobile Association Invests $6.87 Million in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

United Services Automobile Association purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 41,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,871,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 75.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after buying an additional 16,069 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 4.3% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 22,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,041,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,367,000 after buying an additional 50,448 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker in the third quarter worth about $433,000. Finally, Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 16.7% in the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 29,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,246,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares in the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stanley Black & Decker alerts:

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider (Phil) Lockyer Phillip purchased 130,434 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.23 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999.82. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.90, for a total transaction of $3,238,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,574 shares in the company, valued at $7,540,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,720 shares of company stock worth $9,846,273 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWK opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $163.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.42. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.02 and a 1-year high of $169.54.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.10. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 4.80% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.08 earnings per share. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Stanley Black & Decker declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWK. Buckingham Research increased their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $161.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Wolfe Research set a $160.00 target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.94.

Stanley Black & Decker Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Stanley Black & Decker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stanley Black & Decker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.