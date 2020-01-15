United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAST. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 120.7% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 97.7% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 504.9% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Fastenal by 19.0% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FAST opened at $36.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.44 and its 200 day moving average is $33.65. Fastenal has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $37.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 4.51.

In related news, EVP Charles S. Miller sold 4,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.98, for a total value of $157,448.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,876 shares in the company, valued at $427,298.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski sold 20,578 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $760,151.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $637,806.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 141,620 shares of company stock worth $5,230,409 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Fastenal from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $377.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.78.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

