United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 33.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,590 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 10,177 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 14,936.8% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,307,403 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,292,058 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,708,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,797,554,000 after acquiring an additional 532,371 shares during the period. Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $82,521,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,908 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $745,238,000 after acquiring an additional 335,938 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,661,800 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,605,582,000 after acquiring an additional 180,239 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $229.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.44. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $163.68 and a one year high of $233.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $192.38. The stock has a market cap of $58.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.47.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.36. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 59.24%. The business had revenue of $949.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $210.00 price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $228.54.

In related news, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,190 shares in the company, valued at $9,473,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Parini sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.80, for a total value of $755,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,979,183.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 353,413 shares of company stock worth $71,389,660. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

