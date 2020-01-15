United Services Automobile Association Lowers Stock Position in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE)

United Services Automobile Association reduced its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,383 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association owned about 0.05% of Ameren worth $9,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Ameren during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 94.1% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 806.3% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Ameren by 183.3% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $77.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.65. Ameren Corp has a 52-week low of $64.67 and a 52-week high of $80.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.38.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.01. Ameren had a net margin of 13.34% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ameren Corp will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Ameren from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $83.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameren presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

Ameren Company Profile

Ameren Corporation operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

