United Services Automobile Association Reduces Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,151 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 11,178 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TROW. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,505 shares in the company, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.38, for a total transaction of $98,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,254 shares in the company, valued at $1,388,518.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,702 shares of company stock worth $2,061,719. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TROW stock opened at $129.73 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $123.93 and its 200 day moving average is $115.49. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 1-year low of $86.61 and a 1-year high of $131.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The asset manager reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.28% and a return on equity of 28.84%. T. Rowe Price Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TROW. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $114.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. T. Rowe Price Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

