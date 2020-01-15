United Services Automobile Association Reduces Stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,775 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Hershey were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 10.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 27.0% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,611 shares during the last quarter. SVA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Hershey in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Hershey by 59.5% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 115,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,419,000 after acquiring an additional 42,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Hershey by 8.3% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 196,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,357,000 after acquiring an additional 15,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Hershey alerts:

NYSE HSY opened at $148.83 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $147.43 and its 200-day moving average is $149.10. Hershey Co has a 12-month low of $100.80 and a 12-month high of $162.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market cap of $31.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.05.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.01. Hershey had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 77.39%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Hershey Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.65%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on HSY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hershey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Hershey from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group set a $147.00 price target on shares of Hershey and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Hershey from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hershey has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.27.

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.83, for a total transaction of $220,245.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,940,660.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kevin R. Walling sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total transaction of $364,375.00. Insiders have sold a total of 48,398 shares of company stock worth $7,145,227 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Recommended Story: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.