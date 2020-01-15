United Services Automobile Association Sells 15,686 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,686 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 14,307 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 280,882,107 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,523,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,038 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,554,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QCI Asset Management Inc. NY increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 253,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XOM opened at $69.20 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $66.31 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $292.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $69.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $65.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.05.

In related news, VP Liam M. Mallon sold 32,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.26, for a total value of $2,203,910.62. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 211,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,422,587.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David S. Rosenthal sold 9,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.51, for a total transaction of $668,338.65. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

