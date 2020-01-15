United Services Automobile Association Sells 16,736 Shares of Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in Eaton Co. PLC (NYSE:ETN) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,736 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Eaton were worth $7,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,329,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,775,713,000 after acquiring an additional 458,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Eaton by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,504,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,540,415,000 after acquiring an additional 341,830 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Eaton by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,004,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,330,803,000 after acquiring an additional 135,822 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Eaton by 28.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,815,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Eaton by 61.8% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,988,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $331,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,524,042 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Eaton news, insider Richard H. Fearon sold 34,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.05, for a total value of $3,061,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 200,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,044,579.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Critelli sold 10,000 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,112,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,988 shares of company stock valued at $5,527,268. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE ETN opened at $94.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.01 and a 200-day moving average of $85.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. Eaton Co. PLC has a 52-week low of $67.97 and a 52-week high of $95.88.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 15.15%. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eaton Co. PLC will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eaton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Eaton in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.00.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. Its Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products.

