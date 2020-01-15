United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,462 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,462 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Entergy were worth $3,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Entergy by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 5,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 3,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ETR. ValuEngine lowered shares of Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (up from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $118.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Entergy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.82.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $121.58 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1 year low of $84.47 and a 1 year high of $122.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.73 and a 200 day moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market cap of $24.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.23. Entergy had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The company had revenue of $36.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.77 EPS. Entergy’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

