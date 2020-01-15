United Services Automobile Association Sells 2,919 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,919 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in American Tower were worth $3,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Country Trust Bank grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 289.3% in the 4th quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 192.3% in the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 136.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price target (up previously from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $242.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.36.

American Tower stock opened at $233.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. American Tower Corp has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $242.00. The company has a market cap of $102.23 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $221.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.69.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 27.12%. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 27th were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.56%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 313 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.56, for a total value of $71,539.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,279,328.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Samme L. Thompson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.56, for a total transaction of $682,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,598 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,400.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,574 shares of company stock worth $1,250,626 over the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

