United Services Automobile Association Sells 3,474 Shares of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,474 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. Atwater Malick LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 334.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 60.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Bank of America cut shares of Duke Energy to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from to in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.17.

Shares of DUK opened at $91.30 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Corp has a 52 week low of $83.33 and a 52 week high of $97.37. The firm has a market cap of $66.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.10. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a $0.945 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.08%.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

