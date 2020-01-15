United Services Automobile Association Sells 40,238 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 25.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 114,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,238 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in General Mills were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,890,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,515,202,000 after purchasing an additional 6,544,997 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,174,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,631,000 after purchasing an additional 643,774 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,950,256,000 after purchasing an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,063,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,701,000 after purchasing an additional 159,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Mills by 24,698.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,637,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,063,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623,246 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.56% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on GIS. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

NYSE:GIS opened at $53.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.24. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.46 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

Featured Article: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.