United Services Automobile Association Sells 4,401 Shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP)

United Services Automobile Association decreased its stake in shares of Popular Inc (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 86,818 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,401 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned 0.09% of Popular worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 237,802 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,971,000 after buying an additional 19,797 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Popular during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,927,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 19,714.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 568,811 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,761,000 after buying an additional 571,711 shares during the period. Raging Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raging Capital Management LLC now owns 614,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,217,000 after buying an additional 85,125 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 581,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 32,595 shares during the period. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Javier D. Ferrer sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total transaction of $515,242.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 34,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,977,566.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,961 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $59.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.19. Popular Inc has a 12-month low of $48.44 and a 12-month high of $60.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.35.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $619.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.80 million. Popular had a net margin of 21.47% and a return on equity of 11.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPOP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Popular from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products. It also offers commercial and industrial loans; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases.

