United Services Automobile Association Sells 7,559 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

United Services Automobile Association lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,832 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 7,559 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in HP were worth $3,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HPQ. Icahn Carl C bought a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,190,124,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of HP by 36.1% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 43,357,950 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $813,980,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505,770 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 645.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,530 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $159,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,644,860 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of HP by 73.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,598,374 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $162,681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632,640 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 3,092.1% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,959,225 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $37,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,848 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPQ stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. HP Inc. has a one year low of $15.93 and a one year high of $24.09. The stock has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.46.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The computer maker reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. HP had a net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 241.43%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 11th were paid a $0.176 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. HP’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In other HP news, insider Christoph Schell sold 42,804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.99, for a total value of $855,651.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 144,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,233.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the topic of several research reports. Evercore ISI raised shares of HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of HP from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Argus cut shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

