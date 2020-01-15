United Services Automobile Association Sells 8,449 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,449 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $6,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $458,000. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ameriprise Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $48,077.01. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,316,423.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,880 shares of company stock worth $2,403,127 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $149.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Ameriprise Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $149.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.25.

AMP opened at $168.42 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.53 and a 12-month high of $170.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.14. The company has a market capitalization of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 15.31%. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.74 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 16.25 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

