United Services Automobile Association Sells 8,666 Shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG)

United Services Automobile Association lessened its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group Inc (NYSE:PFG) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,666 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PFG. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 620.0% in the 2nd quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $556,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $55.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200 day moving average is $55.58. Principal Financial Group Inc has a 1 year low of $46.41 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.23). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 2nd.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 price target on shares of Principal Financial Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.40.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

