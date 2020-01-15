United Services Automobile Association Sells 9,038 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,038 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $3,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 309,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,104,000 after buying an additional 4,356 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the third quarter worth about $439,000. Barings LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 5.6% in the second quarter. Barings LLC now owns 28,478 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 17.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

DFS stock opened at $83.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.56. Discover Financial Services has a 52-week low of $62.11 and a 52-week high of $92.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.66, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.61.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.07. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DFS has been the topic of several research reports. ValuEngine cut Discover Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Nomura restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 target price (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

