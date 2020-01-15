United Services Automobile Association Sells 9,545 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

United Services Automobile Association cut its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,545 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Cummins were worth $6,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMI. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in Cummins in the second quarter worth $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cummins by 31.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Cummins by 34.2% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cummins from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $159.00 target price on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Cummins from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Cummins from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.41.

Cummins stock opened at $172.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.10 and a fifty-two week high of $186.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $179.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.63.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.84 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.87 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

