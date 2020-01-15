United Services Automobile Association Trims Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

United Services Automobile Association cut its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,464 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 4,081 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association owned approximately 0.08% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $6,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SPR. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SPR opened at $67.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.83. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.72 and a twelve month high of $100.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The aerospace company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 49.21% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.67%.

SPR has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.98.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

