United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Lifted by M. Kraus & Co

M. Kraus & Co increased its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,634 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. United Technologies makes up about 4.3% of M. Kraus & Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. M. Kraus & Co’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Landmark Bank increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. increased its holdings in United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in United Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total value of $4,877,056.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,098,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. United Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.30 and a fifty-two week high of $154.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.79.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

