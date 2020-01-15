United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Position Raised by Broderick Brian C

Broderick Brian C grew its position in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,608 shares during the quarter. United Technologies comprises about 2.7% of Broderick Brian C’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Broderick Brian C’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 1,510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,329,053 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $433,442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,122,355 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Technologies by 159.5% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,883,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $245,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,940 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in United Technologies by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,834,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,962,313,000 after purchasing an additional 777,327 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 184.4% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,001,644 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $136,744,000 after purchasing an additional 649,502 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of United Technologies by 228.5% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 845,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,454,000 after purchasing an additional 588,243 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

UTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price target on United Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

In related news, insider Robert F. Leduc sold 33,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.01, for a total transaction of $4,877,056.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,152,652.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Robert J. Bailey sold 1,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.17, for a total transaction of $193,771.83. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $387,842. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE UTX traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. 3,098,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. United Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $110.30 and a 12 month high of $154.65. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

