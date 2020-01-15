United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) Shares Sold by Page Arthur B

Page Arthur B lessened its holdings in shares of United Technologies Co. (NYSE:UTX) by 13.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the period. United Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Page Arthur B’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Page Arthur B’s holdings in United Technologies were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of United Technologies by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 14,267 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,948,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Bank raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Landmark Bank now owns 19,465 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Technologies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 12,150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Technologies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 777 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UTX traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $151.96. The company had a trading volume of 3,098,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,882,387. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $149.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.06. United Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $110.30 and a 1-year high of $154.65.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. United Technologies’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that United Technologies Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on UTX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on United Technologies from $143.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Technologies from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

In other United Technologies news, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total value of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares in the company, valued at $7,850,025.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of United Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total transaction of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares in the company, valued at $1,315,835.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,810 shares of company stock worth $13,277,336 in the last three months. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

