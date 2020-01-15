United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) PT Raised to $170.00 at UBS Group

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) had its target price upped by equities researchers at UBS Group from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the conglomerate’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $162.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Wolfe Research set a $152.00 price objective on shares of United Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of United Technologies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.79.

Shares of NYSE:UTX traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $152.82. 60,362 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,857,442. United Technologies has a 52 week low of $109.54 and a 52 week high of $154.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.06. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.22.

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.18. United Technologies had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Technologies will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Christopher T. Calio sold 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.01, for a total value of $396,566.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,835.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles D. Gill sold 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.19, for a total transaction of $1,061,874.92. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,850,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,810 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,336. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About United Technologies

United Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. Its Otis segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; and offers modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators, as well as maintenance and repair services.

