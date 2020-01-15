United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.09.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and issued a $237.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

United Therapeutics stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.10. The stock had a trading volume of 23,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,936. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $89.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.37. The company has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 0.95. United Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $74.31 and a 52-week high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.82. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $401.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $342.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 661 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,023.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

About United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.