UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Artemis Investment Management LLP

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,147 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,509 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $27,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Atlas Brown Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,980 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 37,211 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,939,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. 0.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH opened at $288.24 on Wednesday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $279.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $288.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.79.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th were given a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $276.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $299.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price objective (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.33.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

